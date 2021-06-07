Now, travel to 19 destinations quarantine-free : Emirates

Dubai: With Spain welcoming completely vaccinated international visitors beginning from tomorrow, UAE travelers preparing their summer getaways can now pick from over 30 cities in 19 nations across the Emirates network that have unlocked their doors for tourism and business. From July, Emirates will run over 280 weekly flights from Dubai to cities in Europe, the US, Middle East, Africa, and other popular island getaways, for travelers who need to begin their long-awaited adventures and events this summer without the struggle, cost, or pressure of quarantine.

Spain is the latest European nation to welcome back tourists. From 7 June, tourists will be able to travel to Spain if they have been completely vaccinated at least 14 days before the date of journey or can give their COVID-19 PCR tests taken 48 hours before arrival. Travelers will require to physically present their vaccination certificates upon arrival and must have obtained vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), or one of the vaccines covered in the WHO’s Emergency Use Listing, including the Pfizer BioNTech, Sinopharm, and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines. Unvaccinated children under the age of six will be permitted entry together with their vaccinated parents. Children over the age of six must present a negative PCR test. International passengers must also fill the Health Control Form (FCS) online before entry.

Emirates is now extending 5 weekly flights to Madrid and 4 flights a week to Barcelona with further flights being prepared in line with growing demand. More countries are taking actions towards opening their boundaries for travel and tourism to and from the UAE, as vaccination programs progress and rules for safe travel are executed. Emirates will proceed to ramp up its services as demand returns and help to jump-start tourism across its channels as more travel passages open, availing travelers with quarantine-free travel at both ends of their trip.

In Europe, Emirates travelers can savor comfortable, quarantine-free travel to Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Spain, and France (from 9 June).

In the Middle East, customers can catch up for lost time and rejoin with friends and family, expanding flight plans to Jordan, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Egypt. For those craving for a beach escape, Emirates extends suitable flight catalogs to The Maldives, Seychelles, and Phuket from 2 July. In Africa, tourists can explore the different experiences and magnificent cities and resorts across Kenya, Tanzania, Morocco. The United States, with its active vaccination roll-out, has also become frequently recommended for tourists. Emirates operates to 11 US destinations and will be attaching Miami as its 12th gateway on 21 July. The airline is also extending its flagship and customer preference, the A380 aircraft, to various locations including New York and Los Angeles this summer.

Mexico City is also open for tourists and business travelers, and Emirates will be reopening services from 2 July.

Emirates remains to intensify its partnership with flydubai, rising its joint network and schedule extending to 48 cities across 33 nations with a quarantine-free entry this summer, giving more options than any other airline in the country. For a yet more seamless trip, the airline is also mounting up its IATA Travel Pass capabilities on its flights to Barcelona, Moscow, Istanbul, New York JFK, Madrid, and from London Heathrow with ideas to climb up across all of its flights by July, in addition to allowing customers traveling from Dubai paperless verification of Covid-19 related medical records through its alliance with the Dubai Health Authority.