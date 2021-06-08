Patients turned blue from lack of oxygen : Hospital sealed after the mock drill, See video

New Delhi: After the extensive row over the alleged deaths of 22 Covid-19 patients from lack of oxygen at Shri Paras Hospital Agra, the district officials sealed the hospital, and a petition under the Epidemic Diseases Act was filed against the hospital owner for broadcasting misinformation.

The incident was revealed when a video was shared by the owner of Shri Paras Hospital Agra, Dr. Arinjay Jain defining a so-called ‘mock drill’ in which the oxygen supply was closed down for five minutes. In the viral clip, Dr. Jain states that 22 patients showed critical hypoxia symptoms during the mock drill and their hands and feet converted blue. It is claimed that these 22 patients later died and their deaths were hidden up.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh rejected these charges. He said that only four deaths occurred at the hospital because of Covid-19 complexities and there was no deficiency of oxygen at any point.”The video was recorded on April 28 and we have found that no deaths were reported due to lack of oxygen during April 26 and 27. There was an ample supply of oxygen cylinders to the hospital and it is on record of the administration,” said Singh. He said the subject is under investigation and till the probe is over, the hospital will not be operational. The 55 patients who were admitted to the hospital at the time of sealing were transferred to other hospitals.

Hospital owner Dr. Arinjay Jain told that he was misrepresented based on the video, which is totally out of the connection. Jain said that the mock drill had certainly been administered at the hospital, but it was in order to discover out how many patients are reliant on high flow oxygen and how many can be detached off, to lessen the oxygen consumption. He said that there have been no fatalities at the hospital because of the oxygen crisis and the four deaths that did happen were due to the natural rise of Covid-19 infection in those patients.”In my video, I nowhere mentioned the death of patients. Yes, there was a mock drill conducted to find out how many patients are critical and cannot be saved if oxygen runs out. No patient died. I am a doctor and no doctor would do such a thing. The message got manipulated,” Dr. Jain said.

This is not the initial time that Shri Paras Hospital Agra has appeared under the scanner for alleged violations. In April 2020, the hospital was shut for accepting Covid-19 patients without consent, which occurred in the spread of the infection to 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh. A lawsuit under the Epidemic Act was filed against Dr. Jain at that time as well. The hospital had remained closed for 10 days before it was permitted to start admitting patients again.