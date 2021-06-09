“Controversial Jerusalem march” : Hamas warns Israel

Jerusalem: On Tuesday, Israel’s civil government passed a controversial march by Jewish nationalists in Jerusalem next week, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. “The march will be held on Tuesday, 15 June,” the statement said, continuing that the cabinet had supported the judgment and that the march would be kept in a format to “be agreed by police and organizers. ”Right-wing pro-settler groups dismissed a contentious march that was to occur this week in Jerusalem, a representative said, as Hamas warned of repeated violence if the march took place.

Organizers a day ahead had canceled the march, formerly scheduled to take place on Thursday, because of Israeli police opposition to the track and as a prime Hamas executive cautioned Israel against allowing it “approach east Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. ”The so-called March of the flags was expected to take place on Thursday and move through flashpoint places in Israeli-occupied east Jerusalem. News of its reversal appeared as Khalil Hayya, a senior Hamas executive of the Palestinian group, informed the march could spark new disorder. It was not obvious if the cancellation was connected with his statements.

Israeli police said that “the current route at this time is not approved”, without adding that the march had been dismissed. Right-wing organizers termed the march as a customary demonstration of free expression, but many analysts worried it could produce a match to already aroused tensions. The movement was to mark “Jerusalem Day” and honor what Israelis consider as the “reunification” of the contradicted city after the 1967 Six-Day War when it captured east Jerusalem before attaching it. Thursday’s march was set to move through the Damascus Gate, where May disputes between anti-settlement demonstrators and Israeli security units were a constituent in feeding the war.

From May 10 to May 21 Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 260 Palestinians, including 66 children and some fighters, and injured over 1,900 people, the Gaza health ministry says. Rockets and other shots from Gaza have killed 13 people in Israel, including a child. Around 357 people in Israel were wounded.