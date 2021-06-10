Nineteen-year-old pens a book on home isolation, available on Amazon and Flipkart

Ranchi: A Nineteen-year-old girl, Mansi Chaudhary, currently studying Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from St Xavier’s College in Ranchi, published a book named ‘One Month Story’, in which she has put her experiences of month-long isolation at home in words. The book has been published by Notion Press, both in English and Hindi, and is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

According to Mansi, the book is all about her experiences and thoughts she had, during the one-month time after being detected with Covid-19, when she returned to Gumla from Ranchi after finishing her exams.

Recalling the days in isolation, Mansi said that she thought of writing her emotions in a diary as she could not express her emotions to anyone at that time. She said, “When I was given a separate room, I realized that despite having 18 family members at home, I was not able to meet anybody as I was confined to a single room without being allowed to talk to anyone. It was really a horrible experience as there is nothing to entertain you and you lose all interest in food after losing the taste and smell. You cannot talk to the people even when they are near to you.”

Mansi further added, “I started writing the diary on the day-to-day happenings like how family members were not able to come near me, how the food was put before me from a distance, and all other minor details. I started it right from day 1 after I got into isolation on April 27, till I got recovered after a month. After my recovery, I found it interesting and thought why not try to get it published and sent the PDF copy to Notion Press. They agreed to publish the book. I had never thought in my wildest dream that it will ever get published.”

However, Mansi’s parents were unaware that she has been putting her heart into words. “It has really made us proud that my daughter’s book is getting published. I have been getting congratulatory phone calls from my family and friends. I have also been told by local administration that they will facilitate Mansi at the state level, once the Covid cases go down,” said Mansi’s father Ravindra Gupta, adding,” she has an interest in writing since her childhood, and the quarantine period gave her an opportunity to put her experiences in words and get it published too.”