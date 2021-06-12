State govt announces free Covid vaccination drive for street vendors

Noida: The officials said on Friday that a special campaign for free anti-coronavirus vaccination for street-side vendors would begin in Noida from June 14. The initiative begins following an announcement by the Uttar Pradesh government to vaccinate the street vendors across the state.

The officials in Noida said that the vaccination would be done for registered vendors and will take place at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra. Noida Authority’s officer on special duty Indu Prakash Singh reported, ‘Currently there are around 3,700 registered street vendors in Noida. The vaccination would be done free of cost during the special campaign between 10 am and 4 pm from June 14 at the Kala Kendra in Sector 6, Noida.’

He added that the vendors can register themselves through the Cowin app but in case they are incapable to do it, they can come straight to the venue with their Aadhaar card and mobile phone for on-spot registration.