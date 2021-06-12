World Day Against Child Labor 2021: all you need to know

Child labor exists across the world, and children, mostly from poor, economically backward families, are forced to work in dangerous conditions. This leads to unending physical, mental, and social exploitation and suffering from the employers. According to a new report by the International Labor Organization, the number of children in child labor has risen to 160 million worldwide. With an increase of 8.4 million children in the last 4 years, millions more are at risk due to the impacts of the Pandemic.

World Day Against Child Labor aims to spread awareness about the illegal employment practice and also talk about the ways to eradicate it. The World Day Against Child Labor, which is observed every year on June 12, is intended to foster the worldwide movement against child labor.

The theme of this year’s World Day Against Child Labor is ‘Act now: End child labor!’

The term ‘child labor’ is often defined as work that deprives children of their childhood, their potential, and their dignity, and that is harmful to their physical and mental development. Developing countries like India contribute the maximum towards child labor. According to the census of 2011, 259.64 million children belonged to the age group of 5-14 years, of which 10.1 million were child laborers. Children from unfortunate sections have always been the soft target. The worst forms of child labor involve children being enslaved, separated from their families, exposed to serious hazards and illnesses, and/or left to fend for themselves on the streets of large cities often at a very early age.

UNICEF India representative Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque told, ‘Children in poor and disadvantaged households in India are now at a greater risk of negative coping mechanisms such as dropping out of school and being forced into labor, marriage, and even falling victim to trafficking.’

Not all work done by children is classified as child labor, work that does not affect their health and personal development or interfere with their schooling is generally regarded as being something positive. Activities such as helping their parents around the home, assisting in a family business, or earning pocket money outside school hours and during school holidays are considered to be good for a child’s development.