Covid-19 Update: Test positivity rate continues to decline in India

New Delhi: The test positivity rate declined in India. The weekly positivity rate has dropped to 4.74% and the daily positivity rate stands at 4.25%. The recovery rate improved in India and reached 95.26%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 80,834 new coronavirus cases along with 1,32,062 recoveries and 3,303 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the sixth consecutive day when India has reported less than 100,000 Covid cases. Recoveries have been outnumbering the daily new cases for the 31st consecutive day now.

The overall infection tally has reached 2,94,39,989. The total recoveries now stand at 2,80,43,446. The death toll is at 3,70,384. At present, there are 10,26,159 active cases under medical treatment.

34,84,239 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Till now, 25,31,95,048 people have been vaccinated in the country. A total of 19,00,312 samples were tested on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu (15,759 cases) reported the highest daily number of cases. The state was followed by Maharashtra (11,766 cases), Kerala (14,233 cases) and Karnataka (8,249) cases.