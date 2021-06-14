Breaking News: Fire breaks out at Safdarjung Airport

New Delhi: Fire broke out in the IT Building at Safdarjung Airport at 3:24 pm today. Six fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to begin fire fighting operations, and the firefighters successfully evacuated all those in the building. Rescue operations and fire extinguishing, are still in progress.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at IT building of Safdarjung Airport, six fire tenders rushed to the site for firefighting pic.twitter.com/fDLD6BgLOe — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021

Read more: ‘PM Cares Fund’ grants 850 oxygen plants to set up across the country

So far, the fire has not caused any casualties, the Delhi Police have reported. The firefighting operation at the airport is currently being conducted by six fire engines and the Airport Authority of India and Delhi Fire Service, according to Delhi Police.