DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSLife Style

Breaking News: Fire breaks out at Safdarjung Airport

Jun 14, 2021, 08:13 pm IST

New Delhi: Fire broke out in the IT Building at Safdarjung Airport at 3:24 pm today. Six fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to begin fire fighting operations, and the firefighters successfully evacuated all those in the building. Rescue operations and fire extinguishing, are still in progress.

Read more: ‘PM Cares Fund’ grants 850 oxygen plants to set up across the country

So far, the fire has not caused any casualties, the Delhi Police have reported. The firefighting operation at the airport is currently being conducted by six fire engines and the Airport Authority of India and Delhi Fire Service, according to Delhi Police.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 14, 2021, 08:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button