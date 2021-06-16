‘Pocket Ventilator’ for Covid patients

Kolkata: Despite the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a renowned scientist and engineer from Kolkata has developed a highly portable and battery-operated device that can be used by people with breathing problems, regardless of their age.

This device has two parts, a power unit and a ventilator unit attached to the mouthpiece. It can be charged via a mobile charger, can last up to eight hours. ‘The respirator begins to pull air from outside, which passes through the Ultra Violet Chamber (UV), purifying it before flowing into the mouthpiece,’ explained Dr. Mukherjee.

‘Even if the person is infected with Covid 19, the UV chamber will filter the air and make it free from germs. The instrument has the Control knob, which helps people use the ventilator themselves as per the requirement of the Oxygen,’ said Dr. Mukherjee.

Dr. Mukherjee states that, the idea struck him when he was suffering from severe COVID infection and in need of oxygen.’There was a crisis of oxygen and looking at my condition, I preferred to get telemedicine treatment. When I was recovering at that time, I started working on this ventilator. I ordered the material online and within 20 days I came up with this Pocket Ventilator.’ Not only Covid patients but also people with asthma or breathing problems will benefit from this ‘pocket ventilator’

With the growing demand for Pocket Ventilators in the market, many US companies are contacting this scientist-engineer. Dr. Mukherjee believes that his recent invention of the Pocket Ventilator will prove useful to those who need oxygen during the current pandemic and as a result save many lives.