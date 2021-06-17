CBSE Class 12th Results Evaluation criteria is out; students call it ‘unfair’

New Delhi: CBSE Class 12 results will be announced by July 31. On Thursday, the Supreme Court gave approval to the scheme submitted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on evaluation criteria for giving marks to Class 12 students, after the exams were cancelled due to the second wave of Covid-19 across the country.

The scheme submitted by CBSE will assess students based on their performance not just in Class 12 but also in Class 10 and Class 11. About 40% of the marks will be based on class 12th unit test/mid-term/pre-board and 60% weightage will be given to the performance of the students in Class 11 and Class 10 final exams. Practicals are for a total of 100 marks and will be submitted by the schools.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told SC, ‘If a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria, they will be placed in the essential repeat or compartment category. The students who are not satisfied can appear again when the CBSE conducted the Class 12 board exams.’

The Supreme Court had earlier granted two weeks deadline to CBSE and CISCE to come up with a ‘well defined objective assessment’ Scheme for class 12 students. A 13-member expert panel constituted by CBSE on June 4, devised the present scheme.

The government cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams on June 1, amid the continuing pandemic across the country. CBSE has also cancelled the class 10 exam and has already released its alternative assessment scheme for class 10 results on the basis of internal assessment and internal exams that were conducted by the schools in the academic year.