‘Loni assault’: BJP files complaint against Rahul Gandhi & Owaisi

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar has lodged a complaint against Rahul Gandhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and others for tweeting the video of an elderly man being beaten. The complainant, who also named actor Swara Bhaskar, accused them of disrupting social harmony and filed the complaint with the Loni border police station. The complaint claims Gandhi, Owaisi, and Bhaskar have communalized the incident by sharing the viral video from their verified Twitter accounts.’They have tried to spoil the atmosphere by bringing a Hindu-Muslim angle into the incident. Two Muslim youths are accused of the matter. The video has been shared as part of a conspiracy to incite riots,’ he wrote in his suit.

Lawyer Amit Acharya has filed a complaint with the Tilak Marg Police station regarding the fake news spread by Twitter and others.’It is to be mentioned herein that these users have lakhs of followers and an official account. Knowing the fact that their tweets have an impact on society, they gave communal colors to the incident without fact-checking the truthfulness of the incident. The concerned tweets were floated across social media with the motive of hampering peace and harmony amongst the religious groups,’ he wrote in his complaint.

Earlier this month a video was posted on social media in which six people were seen trashing an elderly man. Assailants also chopped off the victim’s beard and forced the victim to chant slogans such as ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the incident on Tuesday, claiming the ‘right to dignity of Muslims has been snatched from them’ since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power.

Read more: Historic moment for Beijing: The first astronauts for China’s new space station launched

No communal motive in Loni assault

Ghaziabad SSP Amit Pathak said the incident in Loni where the man was thrashed and his beard chopped off had no communal overtones. He added that three persons have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against nine, including Twitter and Twitter India. Pathak said the content published on social media is ‘irresponsible’ and ‘unverified’.