Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta HC challenging Nandigram polling results

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, contesting the results of the Nandigram assembly election. The case has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday before Justice Kausik Chanda’s single-judge bench.

In the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee was defeated by BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari from the Nandigram seat. The margin of victory, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), was less than 2,000 votes.

Mamata Banerjee vacated her Bhabanipore seat to run from Nandigram, where she faced former confidante Suvendu Adhikari. While preliminary results showed Banerjee ahead of Adhikari by 1,200 votes, the BJP leader went on to defeat the two-time chief minister.

Overall, the BJP increased its representation in the West Bengal Assembly from three to 77 seats.