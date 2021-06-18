‘Delta variant is becoming dominant variant’: World Health Organization

Geneva: Soumya Swaminathan , the chief scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the Delta variant of coronavirus, first identified in India, is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease.

‘The Delta variant is well on its way to becoming the dominant variant globally because of its increased transmissibility,’ said Swaminathan in a news conference.

Earlier, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in USA had classified the delta variant as a ‘ variant of concern’. The B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), P.1 (Gamma), B.1.427 (Epsilon), B.1.429 (Epsilon), and B.1.617.2 (Delta) variants circulating in the United States are classified as variants of concern. To date, no variants of high consequence have been identified in the United States,” the CDC said in a statement.

The Delta variant was first detected in India in late 2020. Britain has reported a steep rise in infections with the Delta variant, while Germany’s top public health official predicted it would rapidly become the dominant variant there despite rising vaccination rates.