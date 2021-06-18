‘India has been ‘devastated’ by COVID-19′ : Donald Trump blames China

Washington: According to the former US president, China owes India trillions of dollars for spreading COVID-19 to areas devastated by the Coronavirus in India. Fox News quoted Trump as saying that China should pay more compensation to the world, but that’s the maximum they could afford.

‘The number (compensation) is significantly higher. But they can only pay so much. And that’s just for us (the United States). The number is larger worldwide. The fact is that countries have been destroyed over what they did, whether by accident or not. I will hope it was an accident, as I hope it was due to incompetence or an accident,’ Trump responded to a question.

As he cited India, currently experiencing the worst public health crisis in its history, as an example, he said, ‘we were hit so hard, but other countries were hit much harder’. Trump said, ‘Look what’s going on in India. You know, they used to say, look how well India was doing, since they were always looking for an excuse to say that. The fact that India has been devastated, and virtually every country has been devastated,’ he said.

‘Hence, it is very important to find out from where this came. I feel certain about it. But certainly, China should help. At present, their economy and ours are the two economies that are rapidly recovering,’ he added.

Read more: Faux vaccines administered in Mumbai’s housing society

In December 2019, Chinese health officials first reported a Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. The Trump administration began accusing the Wuhan Institute of Virology in central China’s Wuhan city of having leaked the Coronavirus. A laboratory in Wuhan in central China produced the deadly COVID-19 virus that has killed over four million people worldwide. Beijing has refuted Trump’s claims that the virus was leaked from the Chinese lab on several occasions. COVID-19 is often referred to as the ‘China virus’ by Trump. According to the Johns Hopkins University Centre for Coronavirus, the global COVID-19 tally stands at 177,136,569 cases.

India, one of the hardest-hit countries in the world, was wracked by a second wave of COVID-19 in April-May. with the shortage of medical oxygen and beds adding to their woes. Many state governments have eased restrictions within their jurisdictions, and the Centre has pledged to vaccinate the entire country by December 2021.