Bars & restaurants gives exciting offers to vaccinated customers

With coronavirus cases spiking, Haryana’s government has relaxed lockdown restrictions and has permitted markets and shopping malls to reopen. Many malls and restaurants are offering discounts and freebies to people who have taken the Coronavirus vaccine. A Gurugram mall has started an initiative for healthcare workers, while pub bars and restaurants in the Millenium city of India are promoting vaccinations with special offers.

An operator of a pub bar told Digvijay, Currently, footfalls are down due to the pandemic. As a result, sales are down. Consequently, to increase sales it is necessary to introduce such offers. This offer not only attracts customers, but also prevents the spread of infection. Customers are encouraged to get vaccinated by offering a discount of 50% when they are fully vaccinated’.

In a unique scheme, restaurants, pubs at Cyber City in Gurugram offers 50% discount to those fully vaccinated and 25% for the ones inoculated with first jab. "Special offers will not only cater to more business but also ensure safety", said Yudhvir Singh, a pub & bar director pic.twitter.com/jrMyr0pznQ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

It was done to promote vaccination and to encourage regular customers to our pub and bar. In general, it will not only increase our customer base, but it will also ensure that the infection doesn’t spread. Customers will also feel safe. Another pub bar operator, Paras Katariya, said that people will also feel good about being able to dine and enjoy themselves at a discount when they step outside after a long time.

Manu, a customer, said, ‘This is a very good initiative. As a result, not only will the brands who are offering the discount benefit, but the people will also benefit financially. In addition, it will encourage people to get vaccinated’. The management of Ambience Mall, Gurugram, said, “We are providing free parking to healthcare workers. All the brands in the mall are providing discounts to them. It is just a small gesture in recognition of what they are doing for the people”.

‘Restaurant industry has been severely affected by the pandemic. We ensure that our staff is vaccinated. So we first vaccinated them so that our customers are safe. Vaccinated customers were offered discounted rates at the restaurant so they could avail our services. We are aiming at eradicating the disease as soon as possible and getting our business back on track,’ said Yudhveer Yadav, a restaurant owner.