Ex-minister arrested on charges including rape, infidelity, and miscarriage

Chennai: Former AIADMK minister M Manikandan has been arrested by Chennai City Police after a Malaysian woman accused him of rape. The complaint was filed two weeks ago at the Adyar women’s police station and in the complaint, it was stated that the woman worked as an actor and had been in a relationship with Manikandan for years.

Manikandan was alleged to have impregnated her multiple times and then had forced her to abort by threatening her. According to the victim, Manikandan lured her into the relationship by promising to marry her. He has been charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which includes rape, inducing miscarriage, and cheating.

The former Tamil Nadu IT minister then appealed to the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail.In his claim, he contends that the accusations against him are false, and that the complaint and documents produced by the victim are forgeries.

In addition, Manikandan has stated that the charges against him are unfounded under Section 313 of the IPC (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent). The court refused to grant Manikandan bail, so Manikandan fled the country. To trace him, the Chennai City Police formed a special team. The special team in Bengaluru later apprehended the 44-year-old politician.