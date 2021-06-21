UAE: Women fined Dh50,000 for insulting a man at traffic signal

A woman was ordered to pay Dh50,000 in retaliation for insulting and pushing a man. According to Emarat Al Youm, a man filed a lawsuit demanding that the woman pay him Dh150,000 in compensation for material and moral damages, as well as 12% legal interest from the date of the legal claim until full payment, plus legal fees and expenses.

The man stated that he was doing his job when the defendant’s vehicle came to a stop at a traffic signal. She refused to move the vehicle when he asked her to because the signal was green. After he told her he would call the cops, the woman got out of her car and insulted and shoved him.

According to evidence, the defendant assaulted the plaintiff physically and verbally, causing him distress and pain, according to the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance. As a result, it ordered the woman to pay him Dh50,000 in compensation, as well as legal fees and expenses.