The only person from Telangana to achieve Feat in 2021, proud to know who he is!

Visakhapatnam: A young man from Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag area has made his parents proud by achieving the highest rank in the Indian Air Force. G Gopinadh is the only person from the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to become a flying officer in the Indian Air Force.

Gopinadh shown his mettle as his father, an auto-driver, worked hard to provide him with higher education and supported him. He was commissioned as a flying officer in the Indian Air Force on Saturday, in a graduation ceremony held at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad.

His father Suribabu, who resides at SIG Nagar in Arilova, has been eking out a living as an auto driver for the past 25 years. ‘My parents took every pain and faced all difficulties to give me a good education and a better career’ Gopinath said, adding, ‘I wanted to do something they would feel proud of. I worked hard and put in persistent efforts to achieve this.’

When his father encouraged him to pursue an engineering course for which he was willing to take out a loan, Gopinadh went against his father’s desires and enrolled in college for a common degree. He aspires to join the military like his grandpa, who served in the Indian Army as a sepoy. He enlisted in the IAF as an airman to fulfill his dream. However, he did not abandon his ambition to join the IAF as an officer.

Gopinadh was promoted to cryptographer in the IAF after finishing his graduation and master’s degrees via distance mode from Andhra University. He worked hard and concentrated on getting to the next level.

However, his ultimate ambition of becoming an IAF officer came fulfilled when he passed the Staff Selection Commission examination. Gopinadh’s sister Gowri stated her entire family and neighbours were ecstatic when they watched the live streaming of her brother’s graduation ceremony from the Air Force Academy in Dundigal.

‘Since he was in higher secondary school, my brother has had a goal and drive to join the Indian Air Force,’ Gowri said, adding that his brother completed Intermediate at Vizag Defence College. He joined the IAF as an airman because he hoped to one day become an officer, the proud sister said.