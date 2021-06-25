99 days to go: Countdown to Expo 2020 begins

All roads will lead to Dubai’s South District in less than 99 days for the world’s greatest show – the biggest international event during a pandemic. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Wednesday that the world will enter a new phase of recovery as Expo 2020 Dubai opens on October 1.

‘100 days to launch the world’s largest cultural gathering… In 100 days, 192 countries will meet in Dubai… We are counting down to the launch of the largest international event after the pandemic, so the world can begin a new phase of recovery,’ Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

100 days to go for Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s largest cultural event. 100 days to go for the gathering of 192 nations in Dubai in the biggest global event since the outset of the pandemic. 50,000 employees have set up 192 pavilions & 30,000 volunteers are set for the mega event pic.twitter.com/smi5Ib5YuE — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 23, 2021

192 pavilions were built by 50.000 employees, while 30,000 volunteers are ready to welcome visitors. Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first world exposition to be held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. The event is themed ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, and will bring together people and ideas from around the world to inspire innovations and find solutions that will make the world a better place. The Expo promises to be a bigger and better experience for visitors since it has been delayed by a year. During the six-month period from October 1 to March 31, organizers expect an estimated 25 million visits.

Putting on ‘the world’s greatest show’ is no easy feat, but for a city that built the world’s tallest tower and sent the first Arab mission to Mars amid a pandemic, organizing a world fair of this scale is not impossible. As Sheikh Mohammed said, ‘our success in hosting the world’s largest cultural event demonstrates the power of human solidarity in overcoming the pandemic’.

‘Global communities are harnessing science and technology to combat the pandemic. Expo 2020 Dubai provides a platform for sharing knowledge and innovations,’ he said. A vast majority of the UAE’s population has been vaccinated against Covid-19, positioning the country among the top five nations in vaccine distribution rates for the mega event.

According to Sheikh Mohammed, Expo 2020 Dubai will bring together the world’s largest and most inclusive exchange of culture and knowledge. Moreover, it will lay the foundation for significant economic, development, and cultural trends that will emerge in the post-Covid-19 era. The Expo site is abuzz with activity with just over three months to go before the opening. Construction workers are completing the final touches to giant concrete structures as they drill, weld, and hammer away across the 4.38sqkm job site. Several country pavilions are nearing completion, while others are racing against the clock.

In Dubai, the reality looks better than a fairytale. This is evident by a quick visit to the sprawling site. Future-proof buildings are springing up quickly across barren land: giant steel structures shaped like mysterious alien spaceships perched on giant pillars, the largest 360-degree projection dome in the world, and the largest passenger elevators that can transport over 160 people at once.

Powered by artificial intelligence and augmented reality, Expo attendees will be transported to an entirely new world where robots and drones, as well as living trees, will emerge. To name a few, visitors can walk through the Brazilian rainforests, enjoy the rainfall in the Netherlands, walk under the blue skies of Australia, dive into the coral reefs of the UAE, and even meet indigenous tribes of New Zealand.

“With Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE is bridging cultures and galvanizing efforts and aspirations towards a better future for everyone. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take part in an inspiring and enlightening experience that will celebrate human creativity.” Sheikh Mohammed said. There are performance spaces, innovation galleries, art installations, parks, and outdoor gardens in the three thematic districts. Each pavilion is anchored by a theme.

Here are the stars of the show

>The Opportunity Pavilion: Mission Possible

>The Mobility Pavilion: Alif

>The Sustainability Pavilion: Terra

>The beating heart

>Expo 2020 will be centered on Al Wasl Plaza.

>It is wider than two Airbus A380s.

> The steel trellis dome of this venue is among the world’s largest 360-degree projection surfaces

EXPO BUCKET LIST

>Ride the world’s largest lift that can carry 160 people at a time for 182 days

>The first Emirati opera features 100 musicians

>Experience 50-plus global cuisines at the show as well as try new dishes

> Watch 1,300 solar panels move (they are aligned with the direction of the sun)

> Attend a live event every week (Expo will host 60 live events per day)