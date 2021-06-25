Dalit woman’s police custody death: NCSC issues notice to state govt

New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has written to the Government of Telangana regarding the death of a Dalit woman in police custody. On Tuesday, the notice was issued on the orders of its Chairman, Vijay Sampla.

NCSC has also issued notices to the District Collector and Superintendent of Police in the Bhongir district, as well as to the Chief Secretary of the state and the Director-General of Police Telangana, asking them to submit a report within seven days detailing the facts and the action taken.

The NCSC has learned that Dalit woman Mariamma, a cook, was arrested along with her son Uday Kiran on a complaint of theft filed by the owner and died in Addagudur police station in Bhongir district as a result of alleged police torture. As per the reports, Mariamma was beaten for four days at various points on her body.

Following this, Sampla informed the officers that if no action taken report is received within the stipulated time, the Commission will exercise the powers of the civil courts bestowed to it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India, and they will be summoned to appear before the commission in Delhi.

‘As Chairman I am duty-bound to secure the rights of Scheduled Castes and ensure that they get justice in all respects,’ concluded Sampla.