Prince Harry and Meghan rejected Royal title ‘Dumbarton’ for Archie, here’s the reason

UK: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was born on May 6, 2019. However, the great-grandchild of the United Kingdom’s current monarch, Queen Elizabeth, does not hold a Royal title. According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rejected the royal title for Archie because they didn’t like the way it sounded.

Palace sources have claimed that the title Earl of Dumbarton was offered to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their son, but they declined since it begins with the word ‘dumb.’

UK newspaper The Telegraph stated that they have spoken to ‘multiple sources’ who say the couple feared their kid would be harassed in the United States if he held the title.

For the record, Meghan and Harry wanted Archie to be a prince only for the purpose of safety and security—a move that would have deviated from royal protocol—but the palace was against it.

Meghan remarked during their tell-all interview with Oprah: ‘They were saying they didn’t want him to be a Prince or Princess, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security. This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy.’

She further explained, ‘They said (he’s not going to get security) because he’s not going to be a Prince. Okay, well, he needs to be safe so we’re not saying don’t make him a Prince or Princess, but if you’re saying the title is what’s going to affect that protection, we haven’t created this monster machine around us in terms of clickbait and tabloid fodder you’ve allowed that to happen which means our son needs to be safe.’

Archie is referred to as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, rather than Earl of Dumbarton, which is a far better (and perhaps cooler!) sounding choice.

Earlier this month, on June 4, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, into the world.