Govt issues guidelines to start Chardham yatra partially for locals

New Delhi: On Friday, the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved partially opening the Chardham yatra for locals in limited numbers from July 1. The state cabinet also determined to issue guidelines for Chardham Yatra for pilgrims from Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag. The state government said that all necessary arrangements would be made and steps are taken. The cabinet announced that all priests will be vaccinated beforehand.

As per the media report, the Uttarakhand government’s spokesman Subodh Uniyal said that Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri will be opened for residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts respectively from July 1 with a cap on the number of pilgrims to visit the temples daily.

‘Bringing a negative RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen test report will be mandatory for every pilgrim and the SOPs to be followed by them while visiting the temples will be issued separately,’ Uniyal said.

A senior official would be assigned to each of the four Himalayan temples, who would coordinate with the district administration concerning pilgrim arrangements, Uniyal added.

The spokesman also said that the decision on whether Chardham Yatra would be open to pilgrims from across the state from July 11 would depend on the Covid-19 situation in the state.

‘There are predictions about the third wave and the Delta mutant of the pandemic. That will have to be taken into account before we go ahead with the decision to open the yatra for the whole of the state. The Cabinet will sit again to take a call on that,’ Uniyal said.