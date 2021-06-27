Try Face Yoga for an acne free, glowing skin

Beauty is not only external, it is also internal. ‘So clean up your inside, and your outside will also appear beautiful. Just eat correctly, and do face yoga,’ said Mansi Gulati, face yoga expert, and president of Manasvani NGO.

According to Gulati, acne and pigmentation are among the most common skin problems today and they are ‘disorders involving sub-tissue glands, hair follicles, hormonal imbalances, stresses, toxins in the body’.

Acne is an inflammatory skin condition characterized by an overproduction of oil and a build-up of bacteria. Often, areas of the skin with the highest number of functional oil glands, such as the face, neck, chest, back, and shoulders, are the most affected.

‘Acne is not just a skin condition but often a reason for low self-esteem and lack of self-confidence. Mostly, the internal factors that cause acne are issues like overall health in general, and specifically gut health. Remember, if you have a skin issue, it is most likely that you have a digestive issue,’ she said.

Pigmentation disorders affect the color of your skin. Melanin is a pigment made by cells of the skin and responsible for the color of your skin. Hyperpigmentation is a condition that darkens your skin. Pigmentation or hyperpigmentation is the appearance of brown, tan, or grey spots on the skin. People with darker skin types are more likely to develop pigmentation, but pigmentation can develop on any skin type. Currently, the most common skin pigmentations are melasma, sunspots, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

Gulati believes face yoga can be helpful when it comes to treating acne and pigmentation and also for reducing stress. It flushes out the toxins in your system. ‘Regular practice of face yoga helps bring about hormonal balance,’ she said.

Face yoga:

Face yoga poses draw fresh oxygenated blood to the face, stimulating a rosy complexion and eliminating bloating, toxins, and dullness. Also, the poses stimulate and regulate hormonal function, which helps to prolong youth and counter aging. Face yoga can be beneficial for your skin as well as your muscles. As it detoxifies and reduces cortisol levels, it helps prevents pimples and acne, and gives your skin that lovely glow.

Puff your cheeks

Steps

– Take a deep breath with your mouth until your cheeks are puffed up. Hold for 10 seconds

– Move the air to your right cheek, hold for 10 seconds

– Shift to the left cheek, hold for 10 seconds and exhale

Benefits

This simple exercise has many benefits for the skin, including increased blood flow and reduced stress-related acne.

Balloon pose

Steps

– Fill your mouth with air.

– Hold it tight for 10 seconds.

– Place your index finger and middle finger on your lips and hold your breath.

– Repeat it 5 times a day

Benefits

The blood circulation will improve to promote the removal of scars and pimples from the skin. It also slims down cheekbones and tones the face.

You should also drink a lot of water. ‘Water is the ultimate moisturizer for the skin. It also ferries nutrients and oxygen to every cell in your face and body, while flushing out toxins and other wastes. It is extremely important to drink 6-8 glasses of water every day!’ she added.