High-Alert: Suspicious drones spotted at Jammu military camp

The drones were spotted at the Kaluchak base in Jammu over the course of the night between June 27 and 28. In the early morning hours, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) approached the Army base at 11:45 pm, followed by another at 2:40 am. To neutralize the drones, Army personnel used automatic weapons.

According to India Today, two quadcopters were spotted flying near the Kalucheck military station on the Kaluchak-Purmandal road on the Jammu Pathankot national highway. Military personnel fired around 20-25 rounds at the drones before they escaped into the night. The two drones are being searched extensively inside the Kaluchak military station. A high alert has been sounded in the Jammu area, particularly in Army stations. More information is awaited.