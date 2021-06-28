Is there any importance in cleaning your face carefully? Yes, read this to understand

Even if you believe you know how to wash your face properly, you might be making one of these mistakes. You need to know how to properly wash your face depending on your skin type. But getting it right is also worthwhile. Cleansing your face removes dirt, dead skin cells, makeup, and anything else that can clog your pores or make you look dull. Here are a few tips for making sure you’re cleansing properly and making your cleansing routine even more effective so you are putting your scrubbing to good use.

1. Clean your hands first

Using unclean hands to wash your face can make matters worse by pushing dirt into your pores. So, wash your hands properly with soap or handwash.

2. Remove your make-up before cleansing



A gentle cleanser might not be able to remove makeup you may have applied earlier. Hence, make sure you remove your make-up before cleansing your face (it is best to use a make-up remover).

3. Now wash your face

Throughout the day, your face experiences a lot, from pollution. Therefore, cleansing your face at least twice a day is the bare minimum. Once before bedtime and once in the morning.

4. Ensure the right water temperature

Using warm water might cause tightening of the skin, which you don’t want. Make sure you use lukewarm water. Lukewarm water will loosen dirt and sebum without removing the natural oils of your skin.

5. Apply moisturizer immediately

The longer you wait to apply moisturizer, the drier your skin becomes. Apply your moisturizer right after drying off your skin to avoid unnecessary dehydration

6. Massage your skin

Give the skin enough time to remove impurities. A minute of face massaging can also stimulate the lymphatic system, which regulates your blood and oxygen supply

7. When using a Face mask

It is generally recommended that you apply a face mask to a cleansed face so the ingredients can fully penetrate. As soon as you are done with the face mask, you can move on to the cleansing part.

8. Make sure your Neck is not neglected

You should include your neck in your daily skincare regime, as it is often one of the first places where signs of aging appear.

9. Clean face towels



Using the same towel frequently without washing can cause the spreading of bacteria from your body to your face, which often leads to acne. Make sure you get fresh towels to pat your face dry.

10. Be Gentle

The face will feel better and more refreshing after washing and drying it gently. Avoid lathering and scrubbing too vigorously.

Pointers To Remember