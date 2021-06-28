Is there any importance in cleaning your face carefully? Yes, read this to understand

Even if you believe you know how to wash your face properly, you might be making one of these mistakes. You need to know how to properly wash your face depending on your skin type. But getting it right is also worthwhile. Cleansing your face removes dirt, dead skin cells, makeup, and anything else that can clog your pores or make you look dull. Here are a few tips for making sure you’re cleansing properly and making your cleansing routine even more effective so you are putting your scrubbing to good use.
1. Clean your hands first
Using unclean hands to wash your face can make matters worse by pushing dirt into your pores. So, wash your hands properly with soap or handwash.
2. Remove your make-up before cleansing
A gentle cleanser might not be able to remove makeup you may have applied earlier. Hence, make sure you remove your make-up before cleansing your face (it is best to use a make-up remover).
3. Now wash your face
Throughout the day, your face experiences a lot, from pollution. Therefore, cleansing your face at least twice a day is the bare minimum. Once before bedtime and once in the morning.
4. Ensure the right water temperature
Using warm water might cause tightening of the skin, which you don’t want. Make sure you use lukewarm water. Lukewarm water will loosen dirt and sebum without removing the natural oils of your skin.
5. Apply moisturizer immediately
The longer you wait to apply moisturizer, the drier your skin becomes. Apply your moisturizer right after drying off your skin to avoid unnecessary dehydration
6. Massage your skin
Give the skin enough time to remove impurities. A minute of face massaging can also stimulate the lymphatic system, which regulates your blood and oxygen supply
7. When using a Face mask
It is generally recommended that you apply a face mask to a cleansed face so the ingredients can fully penetrate. As soon as you are done with the face mask, you can move on to the cleansing part.
8. Make sure your Neck is not neglected
You should include your neck in your daily skincare regime, as it is often one of the first places where signs of aging appear.
9. Clean face towels
Using the same towel frequently without washing can cause the spreading of bacteria from your body to your face, which often leads to acne. Make sure you get fresh towels to pat your face dry.
10. Be Gentle
The face will feel better and more refreshing after washing and drying it gently. Avoid lathering and scrubbing too vigorously.
Pointers To Remember
- Washing your face more than twice a day can cause dryness and irritation. Use a gentler toner throughout the day if you continue to experience oiliness throughout the day.
- Be sure to read the label to make sure your product is gentle, free of irritating ingredients, and that you’re using it the way it’s intended.
Post Your Comments