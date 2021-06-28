Jammu Blast updates: Drones used to drop the explosives

Preliminary investigations have revealed that payloads weighing more than 2 kg in improvised explosive devices (IEDs) fitted with impact charges were dropped on the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu on Saturday night. According to security sources, there is evidence that two drones were used in the terrorist attack, as well as a ‘high grade’ explosive.

‘The sentry at the base heard two separate whirring sounds followed by two blasts at an interval of six minutes. No remains of drones were found at the site, so it is suspected that they dropped their payload and went back,’ a security establishment officer told. ‘Total payload on each drone was more than 2 kg. The explosive is high grade and maybe RDX, but the conclusion can be drawn only after proper forensic examination,’ this officer added.

Sources said the origin of the drones remains under investigation. “There is suspicion that they came from Pakistan, as such drones have earlier dropped weapons in Jammu. The distance of the base from the border (14 km) is well within the range of drones earlier flown from Pakistan. However, one can’t rule out a local launch either, so all angles are being investigated,” a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer said.

It was also not clear what the target within the IAF base was, the sources said. ‘Unless the attackers just wanted to show that India’s key security infrastructure can be easily targeted, the drones seem to have actually missed their target, as they haven’t caused any significant damage, certainly not to our aviation infrastructure,’ an officer told.

The attack, probably the first launched by a drone in India, is being seen with utmost seriousness by the security establishment. “If bigger payloads are dropped, it could cause extensive damage and even loss of lives. It would also be very difficult to prevent such attacks as it would be easy to launch and not involve militants crossing the border and coordinating. We don’t yet have a robust tech to detect and disable drones. They are difficult to sight as well,” a security establishment officer said.

Sources said it was likely the investigation would be formally handed to the NIA soon.