Objection to name changing, Karnataka upset with Kerala

Bengaluru: Top leaders in Karnataka including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy objected the Kerala government’s decision to change Kannada names in Kasaragod district. Both the leaders wrote letters to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to request him to stop the change of original Kannada names of villages in the border district. The Karnataka Border Area Development Authority (KBADA) has also written a letter to ministers in Kerala to stop the name changing.

‘Names of the villages in Kasaragod and Manjeshwara are very close to the emotions of people and carry immense sentimental value to them from time immemorial. Hence it is very astonishing to note that in the recent past there is an attempt by the local bodies to change names of some villages without giving any opportunity to the residents of these areas to express their views. The change of villages’ names would affect the feelings of the people and their sentiments detrimentally. This would also destroy Kannada and Tulu culture, which is in existence since so very long,’ Yediyurappa wrote to the Kerala Chief Minister.

Also Read: ‘Prevention is better than cure’: 6 cancer-causing foods to avoid

But the Kerala government has denied the reports and said that the Kerala government has till now not taken any step to change the name of any place in the district. This was confirmed by Minister for Local Self-government M V Govindan Master.