Proud moment: Indian ‘Agni P’ missile successfully test fired

Off Odisha’s coast, India successfully test-fired an Agni P missile, the latest Agni series member. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested a nuclear-capable missile from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam island at 10:30am off the coast of Odisha. The missile was tracked and monitored by various telemetry and radar stations located along the eastern coast. ‘The missile has followed a textbook trajectory and met all mission objectives with an extremely high level of accuracy,’ DRDO said in a statement.

Agni P is the first missile of the new Agni class that DRDO has launched. The missile weighs 50 percent less than Agni 3 and has a new guidance system and a new type of propulsion system. As the missile is canisterised, it can be launched from rail and road, stored for longer periods, and transported all over the country for operational purposes.

An Indo-Pacific armada can be targeted by the missile, which can reach a range of between 1000km and 2000km. A Pinaka rocket with an extended range version, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was successfully tested at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur on the coast of Odisha. During that test, 25 Enhanced Pinaka rockets, capable of destroying targets at distances up to 45 kilometres, were fired against targets at different ranges simultaneously. A Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) was also used to launch the 122 mm Caliber rockets.