The Telegram app now offers group video chat and more…

It has finally returned to its promise to bring back group video chat in April 2020, Telegram’s messaging chat app announced. When you tap on the camera icon on your device, you can turn on video for voice chats in any group on the platform.

The company says an unlimited number of people can join an audio call, but group video calls will be limited to the first 30 people who join a voice call. In an announcement, the company said it will increase that limit “soon.” The video call can also include users sharing their screens.

Pavel Durov, telegram’s CEO, said the company has reached 500 million active users, many of whom came to the platform after the Facebook-owned rival WhatsApp botched the introduction of a new privacy policy. Telegram still lags behind the competition when it comes to group video calls. WhatsApp, which had 2 billion users as on February, added group video and voice calling in 2018.

Telegram has also added several other features, including noise suppression and animated backgrounds. Telegram’s iOS and Android apps let users choose from several animated backgrounds or can create their own animated backgrounds.