US forces in ‘self defence’ mode in Syria

Colonel Wayne Marotto, a military spokesperson, said on Monday that US troops in Syria launched ‘self-defense’ artillery attacks after being bombarded with missiles. A day earlier, the Pentagon had launched three strikes in eastern Syria and western Iraq, which it claimed were directed at pro-Iran militants. A US military spokesman reports no injuries from the attack on Monday evening.

‘US Forces in Syria, while under multiple rocket attacks, acted in self-defense and struck rocket launchers with artillery fire’, wrote Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesperson for the anti-ISIS coalition. ‘There were no injuries, and the damage is being assessed’, Marotto wrote.

The Syrian state news agency SANA broadcast footage showing rockets allegedly fired at a US base at the Al-Omar oil field in eastern Syria’s Deir Ezzor province. SANA did not disclose who fired the rockets, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights blamed pro-Iranian militias. The airstrikes came less than 24 hours after the US said it attacked targets used by pro-Iranian groups in western Iraq and eastern Syria.