Country announces Check new visa-on-arrival rules for Indian tourists

Maldives: Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Tuesday announced that the country is decided to open its borders to South Asian countries from July 15. As per the new orders, all passengers must have a negative RT-PCR test to enter Maldives.

#Maldives will restart issuing of on arrival tourist visa starting 15th July to tourists travelling from South Asia. Tourists need a negative #PCR result to enter Maldives. Further details will follow accordingly. #VisitMaldives @visitmaldives — Ministry of Tourism (@MoTmv) June 29, 2021

‘Maldives will restart issuing of on-arrival tourist visa starting July 15 to tourists traveling from South Asia. Tourists need a negative #PCR result to enter the Maldives. Further details will follow accordingly,’ the tweet reads.

Read more: ‘I can never forgive him for leaving without saying goodbye’: Rohit Roy on Raj Kaushal’s demise

India has been the second-largest source market for the Maldives this year, accounting for 21% of all arrivals. The Maldives has received over 400,000 tourists since the start of January. Russia has been the biggest source market, followed by India, Ukraine, Germany and Kazakhstan.