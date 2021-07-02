Anti-Hindu? Anti-Modi? Criminal? Good! New York Times has a job for you.

On its website and on LinkedIn, the New York Times has posted an entry-level job requirement. There was an opening for a South Asia Business Correspondent in New Delhi, but the NYT was very specific about what they were looking for in the candidates – anti-Hindu and anti-Modi views. In their posting on Thursday, the New York Times appears to be looking for candidates who can write critically about the democratically elected government in India and contribute to a discourse that questions the viability of propagandist journalism.

According to the job posting, NY Times, India is poised to surpass China in population and has ‘ambitions of winning a greater voice on the global stage’. India, under its ‘charismatic prime minister’, Narendra Modi, ‘has moved to rival China’s economic and political heft in Asia-a drama that plays out along their tense border and in national capitals throughout the region’. Kanchan Gupta, the government’s advisor, strongly objected to the New York Times’ bizarre job description on Thursday, which reveals the paper’s ferocious hatred for India and its democratically elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘They are clearly looking to hire an anti-Modi activist who can also stir anti-India sentiments in our neighborhood. With this, the paper qualifies as an NGO’. he said on Twitter. According to the job description, an instinctive hatred of Hindus and Narendra Modi is also a prerequisite. New York Times describes the Prime Minister of India as a proponent of ‘self-sufficient, muscular nationalism centered on the Hindu majority’.

Moreover, it states that the government’s growing efforts to regulate online speech and media discourse ‘have raised difficult questions about balancing issues of security and privacy with free speech’. Such qualifications indicate that NYT is looking to hire journalists who are openly biased against Hindus. Furthermore, they appear to be completely fine with hiring people with criminal records. According to the job posting, NYT is willing to consider qualified applicants, ‘including those with criminal histories, in a manner consistent with applicable state and local laws on fair chances’.