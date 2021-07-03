What breaks you, makes you strong: Kriti Sanon on coping with pandemic

Actress Kriti Sanon, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 late last year, discussed what she learned throughout the ongoing pandemic.

‘It’s a year I don’t want to look back on. 2020 has been the worst year of my life and probably of many people, due to numerous reasons. I really consider myself incredibly lucky that I was able to be with my family at home through those difficult times, with food on my table, while so many others were struggling,’ Sanon said.

Speaking about the various lessons and realizations that everyone had during this time, the actress further said, ‘It’s been speculative, full of lessons… it’s made me realize how essential it is to slow down and spend time with your family and the ones you care about. It’s been a difficult year, but what breaks you, also makes you stronger.’

The 30-year-old actress continued, ‘I consider myself fortunate that I was still able to work and finish a couple of films throughout the pandemic, which was really difficult. But, the production houses and the directors, producers made it possible by taking a lot of safety measures and precautions.’

Sanon finished Hum Do Hamaare Do at the end of 2020 and then contracted Covid-19, which was a scare. ‘But, I feel blessed that I went through it calmly without any complications. I’m glad, I came out stronger and didn’t have any post-Covid issues,’ she adds.

On the work front, the actress has a packed line-up of films like Mimi, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Adipurush.