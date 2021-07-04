DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSofficials and personalsLife StyleDefence

Breaking News: Massive fire caused by explosion at chemical plant injures 5

Jul 4, 2021, 11:03 am IST

Maharashtra: An explosion at a chemical plant in Maharashtra’s Palghar district caused a fire, which injured five workers. An explosion occurred on Saturday night at 11:15 pm at a chemical company’s plant in the Boisar industrial area, according to an official.

The local fire department had responded to the scene after being notified of the blast. After rescue and relief operations, five workers were hospitalized for burn injuries. A fire official said the explosion occurred around 11:15 pm on Saturday at a chemical plant in the Boisar industrial area. Police have begun an investigation into the incident, but the cause of the explosion is not yet known.

 

