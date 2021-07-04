Breaking News: Massive fire caused by explosion at chemical plant injures 5

Maharashtra: An explosion at a chemical plant in Maharashtra’s Palghar district caused a fire, which injured five workers. An explosion occurred on Saturday night at 11:15 pm at a chemical company’s plant in the Boisar industrial area, according to an official.

Maharashtra: An explosion took place at Bharat Chemicals in Plaghar's Boisar Tarapur Industrial area yesterday. Injured admitted to Thunga hospital. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MNDIEFFFAq — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

The local fire department had responded to the scene after being notified of the blast. After rescue and relief operations, five workers were hospitalized for burn injuries. A fire official said the explosion occurred around 11:15 pm on Saturday at a chemical plant in the Boisar industrial area. Police have begun an investigation into the incident, but the cause of the explosion is not yet known.