Kartik Aaryan’s movie title ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ to be changed after controversy

The creators of Kartik Aaryan’s newly announced forthcoming film Satyanarayan Ki Katha have chosen to modify the project’s title to ‘prevent hurting sentiments.’

The new title for the Sajid Nadiadwala production is yet to be revealed. ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ means ‘story of Satyanarayan,’ which is another name for the Hindu divinity Vishnu and so the title has sparked anger on social media sites.

Kartik Aaryan reposted director Sameer Vidwans’ Instagram post, which read: ‘A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film ‘Satyanarayan ki Katha’ to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that’s purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey.’

The film is billed as a ‘grand love story.’ Aaryan has already posted a trailer for the flick on Instagram and said the film was close to his heart.