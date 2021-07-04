New travel protocols issued in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The authorities in Abu Dhabi has updated the PCR testing and quarantine procedures for travel. Vaccinated travellers arriving from Green list countries, need not quarantine but will have to take a PCR Test on arrival. If the traveller is arriving from other destinations,must take a PCR test on arrival and on day 6 and must quarantine for 7 days.The new protocol applies to vaccinated UAE citizens and residents who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, documented in the vaccine report on Alhosn app.

As per the updated protocol, all unvaccinated citizens and residents arriving in Abu Dhabi from green list destinations are exempted from quarantine but they must take a PCR test on arrival and then on day 6 and day 12. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 12 days and take another PCR test on day 11.