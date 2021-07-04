Unlock 3.0: Karnataka State to opens malls, restaurants, religious places on July 5

On Saturday, the Karnataka state government announced unlock 3.0 and permitted the opening of all shops, restaurants, malls, private offices, and religious places, including temples, in all districts, except Kodagu. B.S. Yediyurappa chaired a high-level meeting with ministers and senior officials and announced that night curfew would continue till 5 a.m. till July 19. The weekend curfew has been lifted. As per the Chief Minister’s orders, shopkeepers, restaurants, malls, private offices, and closed places must strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols or else they will be penalized under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Cinema halls shut

Theaters, cinemas, and pubs would remain closed, while swimming pools would be available for competitive training. In addition, sports complexes and stadiums would be open only for practice. In addition to large congregations, all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings, and other gatherings will be prohibited, according to the Chief Minister. There will be a cap of 100 people for marriages and family functions. Funerals and cremations will be allowed with a maximum of 20 people.

Religions places are only permitted to open for darshan, not for sevas, according to the Chief Minister. Up to their seating capacity, all public transportation has been allowed to operate. Until further notice, all educational intuitions and tutorials will be closed. Following consultation with district-in-charge ministers, the Chief Minister said deputy commissioners would be able to impose additional measures to support in containing the spread of the pandemic.

Kodagu lockdown restrictions will continue

Kodagu district will continue to be under lockdown restrictions because of the COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 5%, said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Kodagu district will not be included in the relaxations announced by the government, he explained.