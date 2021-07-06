Ayurvedic food guidelines for gut health

The science of Ayurveda embraces everything. Experts believe the guidelines can assist individuals in improving their lifestyles. Ayurveda offers ‘great advice for eating, especially when it comes to digestion’, says ayurvedic practitioner Dr. Dixa Bhavsar. The following are nine Ayurvedic principles you should follow.

Don’t eat unless you’re hungry. When you are really hungry – that is, after digestion has completed your previous meal. It is possible to think that we are hungry when we are actually dehydrated. Find out how it feels to be really hungry by tuning in to your body.

* Eat in a relaxed and comfortable environment. While eating, try to limit distractions: don’t watch TV, read a book, use the phone, or use your computer.

*Eat the right quantity of food. Each of us has different needs, stomach sizes, and metabolic rates. Eat only until you are satisfied, and only when your body says so.

*Make sure you eat warm meals. If you eat fresh food, you’ll preserve your digestive power (agni) as long as you don’t eat anything straight from the fridge. As a result, your digestive enzymes will work more efficiently.

*Consume quality food. Eat a juicy or a little oily meal, as this will facilitate digestion and improve nutrient absorption. Avoid dry foods.

* Do not eat incompatible foods together. An upset stomach may result from this. Fruits and milk, fish and milk, etc., are some incompatible foods.

*Eat in a present-oriented manner. Make sure you use all five senses. Enjoy the smell of your meal, the appearance of your plate, the texture of your food, the different flavors, and the sounds you make when you eat.

*Eat slowly. Take your time chewing your food instead of swallowing it. Digestion begins with chewing.

*Eat at regular intervals. There is a pattern and regularity in nature, so follow it!