Royal Big Cat on prowl, village on high alert

Based on initial investigations by the State’s officials into cattle attacks, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on July 9 that a Royal Bengal tiger might exist in the mountainous forests of the State. During Tuesday night’s attack on Kuilong village in the Tamenglong district bordering Nagaland, three cows belonging to three tribal villagers were killed.

In the Tamei subdivision of the district, a small tribal village has just 37 houses and a small population. The pugmarks measured seven inches, which led to the conclusion that the big cat might be a Royal Bengal tiger. Owners Namsihou Panmei, Suipingbou Abonmai, and Jailakiu will receive compensation. In order to find the tiger, the government will extend all possible assistance to the district administration.

Fear is spreading among the villagers that the tiger is a man-eater. It is not safe for villagers to venture out after dark. According to district officials, four cows were killed and partially devoured in a forest near the village last year. Villagers speculated that it may be the same tiger.