Gautam Rode on sharing screen space with Pankhuri for first time post marriage

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are one of the industry’s most adored couples. The power couple never misses an opportunity to give their fans huge relationship goals. Their love-filled photos are usually a success with their admirers, who have been waiting to see them together on screen for a long time. And it appears that their dream is about to come true, as Gautam and Pankhuri are scheduled to collaborate on a song and have already begun filming in Kashmir.

Talking about the same, Gautam said: ‘It’s very exciting to work with Pankhuri on this track. Our admirers have been eagerly waiting for us to do something together and this song is the perfect opportunity to surprise them.’

Also Read: Bollywood heartthrobs to star in India’s first aerial action franchise

Pankhuri can’t stop raving about the first time she collaborated with Gautam following their marriage in 2018. ‘It feels delightful to be shooting with Gautam for the first time after our marriage, and that too in the grandeur of Kashmir,’ the actress expressed her delight. We’re having a blast, and we hope it shows on-screen and that people enjoy the song.’

Meanwhile, Gautam and Akshaye Khanna are preparing for the debut of their action web series ‘State of Siege: Temple Attack.’ He’ll be portraying an Indian Army officer in the series. On July 9, 2021, the series will premiere.