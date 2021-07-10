J&K appoints nodal officers to help Delimitation Commission

Srinagar: On July 10, the Jammu and Kashmir administration nominated nodal officers with the Delimitation Commission for the purpose of providing timely information and receiving representations from stakeholders. In an order issued by the General Administration Department, one officer has been nominated in each of the union territory’s 20 districts to serve as the liaison with the commission. The commission concluded its four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after meeting with political parties and district administrations.

According to the order, the nodal officers are responsible for providing timely information to the deputy commissioners as requested. ‘The nodal officers shall receive representations from stakeholders for submission to the commission and be responsible for any other tasks assigned by the commission,’ the order read.

Read also: Simple ways to begin your day with Ayurveda

The Delimitation Commission led by Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai finished its visit to J-K on Friday, gathering first-hand information on the process of redrawing and carving out new constituencies in the UT. The commission met with all parties and officials concerned except the Peoples Democratic Party and the Awami National Conference during its visit.

Justice (retd) Desai has stated that the exercise will be transparent and completed in compliance with the law.