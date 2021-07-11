Man threatens to share intimate photos of girl online; held

Uttar Pradesh: A 21-year-old man was detained in the Gopiganj district in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly using a false name and threatening to post intimate pictures of a female who was reportedly in a relationship with him on social media.

The suspect has been identified as Aatif (21), who was detained late on Friday night, said Ram Badan Singh, Superintendent of Police.

According to Singh, the accused used a false identity and established acquaintance with the girl. Aatif took some personal photographs on his phone throughout the relationship and threatened to post them on social media.

The police action began after the girl’s father filed a complaint alleging that the accused had extorted money from his daughter and pushed her to alter her religion.

The girl and Aatif were not married and she had not converted to Islam, said Ram Badan Singh, adding, the first investigation showed no indication of extortion or religious conversion.

The police recorded the girl’s testimony on Friday after registering a case against Aatif, who was detained later that night.