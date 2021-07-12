Honor killing: Supreme Court cancels bail

New Delhi: On Monday, the Supreme Court revoked the bail granted by the Rajasthan High Court to a man accused in the 2017 killing of a Kerala youth at the instigation of his in-laws, in connection with his marriage to a Rajasthan-based girl from another caste. Mukesh Choudhary, the brother-in-law of deceased Amit Nair, was asked by a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana to surrender before the trial court.

Mukesh’s bail was annulled on the plea of his sister, Mamta Nair, who had been married against her parents’ wishes in August 2015. Jaipur-based Mamta had married Amit Nair from Kerala who was also her brother’s friend. In May of 2017, Jeewanram Chaudhary and Bhagwani Devi, the woman’s parents, allegedly orchestrated the murder of their son-in-law, Amit Nair in Jaipur.

According to police, the parents of the woman entered the latter’s residence with an unknown accomplice who shot Amit, while a second accomplice waited in a car outside. Rama Devi, Amit’s mother, lodged the FIR in Jaipur on May 17, 2017 under sections 452 (house trespass), 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. Amit studied civil engineering and started a construction business while Mamta studied law and interned for a non-profit organization.