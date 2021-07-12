Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil And Vijay Sethupathi seen together in Vikram poster: Internet is thrilled

On Saturday, South superstar Kamal Haasan topped the trending list after releasing the first look poster for his upcoming action-thriller Vikram. Kamal Haasan’s poster, which he shared on Twitter, features him alongside South actors Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. Vikram’s poster is as intriguing as any other Kamal Haasan film. The poster is a collage of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s on-screen characters. All three have intense expressions on their faces, which are made even more dramatic by the cuts on their faces. The cuts on Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s faces are red in color, despite the poster being monochrome.

Kamal Haasan, who shared the poster on Twitter, wrote: ‘Only valour should wear the crown. I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram. #Arambichitom.’

Vikram’s first look poster made headlines on social media, with fans reacting to it. Many Kamal Haasan fans reacted positively to his post, expressing their excitement for the upcoming film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is directing Vikram, which stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

