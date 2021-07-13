Rolls Royce owner booked for Rs 35,000 power theft

Thane: A property developer recently purchased a Rolls Royce car worth Rs 8 crore; however, he was booked by the Thane police in a case of alleged electricity theft of around Rs 35,000, which prompted him to pay the entire amount.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL or Mahavitaran) filed a complaint against developer Sanjay Gaikwad for power theft on June 30, according to the state-run power utility. MSEDCL said in a statement on Monday night that Gaikwad paid Rs 49,840 on July 12, which included Rs 34,840 towards ‘power theft’ and Rs 15,000 towards settlement.

Read also: Positive vibes: CM meets PM

The developer owns high-end cars, including a Rolls Royce worth around Rs 8 crore. A photo of Gaikwad with his new car appeared on social media last month.

Authorities say they found a case of power pilferage on a construction site in Kalyan wherein utilities were being taken without meters. In March 2021, a flying squad discovered the power theft at a construction site belonging to Gaikwad.

MSEDCL said Gaikwad failed to pay the amount owed despite notices, so a power theft case was filed against him. As soon as the case was registered, the developer paid the entire amount, it said.

Taking to the media, Gaikwad claimed it was a ‘technical issue’ but Mahavitaran had publicized it to defame him.