Positive vibes: CM meets PM

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the central government to set up an AIIMS in the state and to clear pending GST dues of over Rs 4,500 crore.

During his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, Mr. Vijayan discussed various issues related to the state, including rail projects. In an address to the media in the national capital, Mr. Vijayan said he has requested the Prime Minister to immediately release pending GST (Goods and Services Tax) of Rs 4,524 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Several financial issues exist and the state requires enormous help, he said as he discussed GST dues with the Prime Minister. There is a long-standing demand for an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Kerala. ‘We discussed how AIIMS would fit into Kerala, and the prime minister’s response was very positive,’ Mr. Vijayan said.

Additionally, Mr. Vijayan met with Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Ashwini Vaishnaw. Mr. Puri is the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs as well as the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Vaishnaw is in charge of the Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology portfolios.

Mr. Vijayan made his first trip to the capital since the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) regained power in this year’s Assembly elections.