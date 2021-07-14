Come clean on your religious beliefs – Netizens question Sara Ali Khan

Indian culture, languages, and faiths are diverse, with over a billion people. Despite this, individuals are harassed and insulted on a daily basis because of their religious beliefs. Especially if you’re a famous person.

Stars from Bollywood are adored and mocked in equal measure. While some people regard celebrities to be ‘gods,’ others humiliate them in the name of ‘god.’ Trolls frequently attack Sara Ali Khan. The actress from Kedarnath is once again facing the burden of doing something that’s purely her choice.

Sara was shooting in Guwahati when she decided to go to a famous Assamese shrine. She, like any other millennial, shared photos from the Kamakhya temple on social media. While her fraternity and admirers praised the photos, there was a part of society that ‘shamed’ her for them.

Is it possible for things to go any worse? Many people have criticized her and demanded to state which religion she practises. People wanted Sara to defend her religious position and criticized her for attending a ‘temple’ since her father, Saif Ali Khan, is a Muslim and her mother, Amrita Singh, is a Sikh.

This is how people reacted:

On the work front, Sara has finished her upcoming flick Atrangi Re. According to reports, currently, she is working on a romantic comedy with her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan.