Stranded high and dry- Modi govt to the rescue!

The Indian government has offered to help repatriate five Indian citizens who are stranded in Iran. They have been stranded in Iran’s Chabahar port for two years now and are seafarers. The Indian citizens Aniket Sham Yenpure, Mandar Milind Worlikar from Mumbai, Naveen Singh from Uttarakhand, Pranav Kumar from Bihar, and Thamizhselvan Rengasamy from Tamil Nadu were detained in connection with a narcotics case, only to be released after a local court in Chabahar found them inoffensive.

In a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Puneet Singh has requested help on their behalf. He also pointed out that they were duped by recruiters. In addition to being scammed by their recruitment and placement agencies in India, they faced similar experience with international recruiters too. Promising lucrative jobs abroad, Puneet said the international recruiters who are partners with Indian agencies, exhorted Rs 500,000 for the purpose of arranging overseas jobs.

Agents promised them employment with shipping companies in UAE, but they were diverted mid-way to Iran without any remuneration. The five Indians are aged between 30 and 22. After the letter, it is understood the Prime Minister’s office has taken note of the matter.