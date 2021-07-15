Akshay Kumar to conduct masterclass, says he didn’t have the opportunity to learn acting formally

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has stated that he draws inspiration for his on-screen roles from real life. On Thursday, Akshay revealed on Instagram that he will provide an acting workshop for budding actors on the SocialSwag app.

Along with it, he shared a video in which he discussed his acting technique and how he never had the opportunity to properly master the craft.

In the video, Akshay says: ‘I go my own way…this is my method. I take the inspiration of how to play a character from real life. You all can be remembered lifetime even with a minute role… so through this session, I would like to share with you my learnings from my 30 years of experience in Indian cinema.’

He captioned the post: ‘When I was an aspiring actor, we never had opportunities to formally learn the ropes. Times have changed. You can now attend my professional masterclass and draw lessons from my 30-year journey of some success and loads of pitfalls. Right here, on @socialswagworld.’

Meanwhile, Akshay is busy filming Raksha Bandhan, which also features Bhumi Pednekar and Nushratt Bharuccha. The actor also has movies like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline.

