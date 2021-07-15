Padma Awards- Now you too can nominate a candidate!

On Wednesday, the Centre announced its commitment to transform the Padma awards into a ‘People’s Padma’ and invited citizens to make recommendations and self-nominations for the prestigious award. According to a statement by the Union Home Ministry, online nominations or recommendations for the Padma awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – to be announced on Republic Day, 2022, are now open.

Nominations for the Padma Awards are due by September 15. Nominations or recommendations will be accepted only online via the Padma Awards website https://padmaawards.gov.in. The government is committed to renaming Padma awards as ‘People’s Padma’ and all citizens are therefore asked to nominate and recommend candidates, including self-nominations, according to the statement.

Efforts should be made to identify talented persons, including those who are doing selfless service to society, among women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs and ‘divyangs’. Nominations or recommendations should include all relevant details specified in the format available on the Padma portal, as well as a narrative citation (maximum 800 words), which clearly documents the person’s distinguished and exceptional achievements or service in their respective fields or disciplines.

The Padma awards are open to all people, regardless of their race, occupation, position, or gender. However, PSU employees, except doctors, are not eligible for Padma awards. These awards were instituted in 1954 and are given out annually on the night before Republic Day.

Since 2014, the Narendra Modi government has been awarding Padma awards to ‘unsung heroes’ who contribute to society in different ways. The Padma awards are given to recognize distinguished and exceptional achievements or services in various fields, such as art, literature, education, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service and trade and industry, etc.